OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMVKY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,399. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $2.262 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.