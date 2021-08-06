On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $341.79

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 341.79 ($4.47) and traded as low as GBX 331.06 ($4.33). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 350 ($4.57), with a volume of 309,943 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of On the Beach Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Libertas Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of £573.11 million and a P/E ratio of -18.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 341.79.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

