Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Trading Up 6.6%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)’s share price was up 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.95 and last traded at $28.74. Approximately 4,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 582,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OTRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ontrak currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $533.00 million, a P/E ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 22,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $871,472.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,866 shares of company stock worth $12,664,228 in the last three months. Insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ontrak by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

