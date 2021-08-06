Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franchise Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 18.25%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franchise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Franchise Group stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.59. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

In related news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,340,368. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at $987,449.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Franchise Group by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

