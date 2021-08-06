Oppenheimer Raises Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $179.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $171.00 to $179.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.53.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $159.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.61. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $82.12 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.