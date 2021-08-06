Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) PT Raised to $28.00

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.84% from the company’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 428.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

