Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OPCH. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Option Care Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.56.

NASDAQ OPCH traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.06. 29,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,209. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 428.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938 over the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,369,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,003,000 after buying an additional 67,730 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 49.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,257,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,006,000 after buying an additional 2,068,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 66.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,935,000 after buying an additional 2,434,741 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 179.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,835,000 after buying an additional 1,693,761 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 81.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,585,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,132,000 after buying an additional 710,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

