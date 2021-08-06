Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,496 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Oracle by 41.8% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $108,262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,166,434,857.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,310,000 shares of company stock valued at $339,083,800. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $89.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $249.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $91.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.31.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

