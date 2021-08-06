Orbs Market Cap Reaches $193.61 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0868 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbs has a total market cap of $193.61 million and $18.44 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orbs has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orbs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00056928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00017071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $367.61 or 0.00899565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00097993 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00042941 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.