Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 10,389 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 236.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,389 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,856 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,473,000 after acquiring an additional 568,613 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,920,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,603,000 after acquiring an additional 144,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,098,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $569.22 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $246.83 and a 12-month high of $570.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $525.02. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.00, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,499 shares of company stock worth $18,569,608. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.