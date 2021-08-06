Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 228,251 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 228,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,440,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

NYSE:UBER opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.48 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.42.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

