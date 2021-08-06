Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $7.36 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $61.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

