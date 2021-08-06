Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $9.03 Million in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 702,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,032,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $997,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LDI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

In related news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares of the company's stock, valued at $259,202.56.

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $779.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

