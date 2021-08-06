Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 165,832 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 165,832 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,369 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,677,000 after purchasing an additional 947,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.81.

AMD stock opened at $112.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $136.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $122.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,409.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,343 shares of company stock valued at $33,280,061 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

