Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 8,810 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,810 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MCK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.88.

MCK stock opened at $199.67 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $141.32 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,885 shares of company stock valued at $6,010,716. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.