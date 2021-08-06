O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews Sells 5,000 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total value of $3,080,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Wyatt Andrews also recently made the following trade(s):

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total value of $1,764,781.25.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $605.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $621.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $570.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $541,071,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,624,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,802,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 895.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 284,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,460,000 after acquiring an additional 256,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 375.0% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,747,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.17.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.