Origin Protocol (OGN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $284.72 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Origin Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00001985 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $284.72 million and approximately $65.96 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00056323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00016577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.83 or 0.00874616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00097349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00042392 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,877,164 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

