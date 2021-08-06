Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.99%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Ormat Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE ORA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.18. The stock had a trading volume of 619,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.20. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORA. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

