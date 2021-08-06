Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OCDX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.36.

Shares of OCDX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.68. The stock had a trading volume of 12,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,883. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.34.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.39 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 140,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $3,051,515.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 61,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $1,346,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,063.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,606 shares of company stock worth $7,242,800 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,767,019,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $306,242,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $136,726,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $126,784,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $101,705,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

