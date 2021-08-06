OTA Financial Group L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Far Peak Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,982. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

