OTA Financial Group L.P. Boosts Stock Position in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC)

OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,350 shares during the period. CITIC Capital Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.7% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in CITIC Capital Acquisition were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $173,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $196,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCAC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.91. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,350. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

