OTA Financial Group L.P. Reduces Holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

OTA Financial Group L.P. trimmed its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI makes up 0.9% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned about 0.06% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 43,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPOF stock remained flat at $$9.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,483. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $17.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

