OTA Financial Group L.P. Sells 176,532 Shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU)

OTA Financial Group L.P. decreased its position in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,532 shares during the quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned about 0.11% of Altitude Acquisition worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,558,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,136,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,986,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,428,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altitude Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 36,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,456. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.79. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $14.54.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.