OTA Financial Group L.P. Takes $256,000 Position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned about 0.32% of Warrior Technologies Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSE WARR remained flat at $$9.73 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,238. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.70. Warrior Technologies Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Profile

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on environmental services sector with a focus on environmental, social, and governance practices.

