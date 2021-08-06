Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $90.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.41. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.04 and a fifty-two week high of $91.82.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

