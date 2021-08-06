Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.12. Outfront Media posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 193.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OUT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OUT opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

