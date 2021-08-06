Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OUTKY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

OTCMKTS OUTKY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.42. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

