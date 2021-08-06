Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 168.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 122.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 6,150.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OVV. TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on Ovintiv from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.52.

NYSE OVV opened at $25.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.90. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

