Owl Rock Capital Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the technology company on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Owl Rock Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 106.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.4%.

ORCC stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $14.50. 10,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,565. Owl Rock Capital has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 124,437 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $1,855,355.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,139,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,563,876.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 96,669 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,432,634.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,469,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,944,555.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,082,400 shares of company stock valued at $15,737,525. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

