Oxbridge Re (OXBR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 13th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ OXBR opened at $3.68 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 million, a P/E ratio of 73.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.04.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Oxbridge Re from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.