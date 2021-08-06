Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Stock Position Raised by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,369 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 34,473 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.59.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $403.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $406.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $379.06. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,023,300. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

