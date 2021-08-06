Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Albany International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albany International by 15.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Albany International by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Albany International during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Albany International during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIN shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of AIN opened at $83.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $93.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,949.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,770,829. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.