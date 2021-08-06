Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 36.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 33.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Kforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Kforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $150,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.14.

Kforce stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.82. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $64.38.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.72% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

