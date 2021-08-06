Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ) Director Brian Kerzner Acquires 200,000 Shares

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ) Director Brian Kerzner acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,738,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$547,600.
PGZ opened at C$0.69 on Friday. Pan Global Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.29 and a 52-week high of C$0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$126.64 million and a P/E ratio of -18.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.70.
Pan Global Resources Company Profile
