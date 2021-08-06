Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ) Director Brian Kerzner Acquires 200,000 Shares

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ) Director Brian Kerzner acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,738,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$547,600.

PGZ opened at C$0.69 on Friday. Pan Global Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.29 and a 52-week high of C$0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$126.64 million and a P/E ratio of -18.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.70.

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Spain. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper. The company manages the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares located in the provinces of Cordoba and Ciudad Real, Kingdom of Spain.

