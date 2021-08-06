Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Papa John’s International has raised its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

PZZA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.87. 604,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.37. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $122.59.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PZZA. TheStreet raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.07.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

