Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $104.00 to $114.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 12,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 435,192 shares.The stock last traded at $117.00 and had previously closed at $115.15.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PZZA. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.57.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,323,000 after buying an additional 431,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth $29,809,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Papa John’s International by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,031,000 after buying an additional 271,547 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after buying an additional 233,947 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,334,000 after buying an additional 199,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.37.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Papa John's International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

