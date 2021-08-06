Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at National Bank Financial

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

POU has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.28.

TSE:POU traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 23,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,644. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.96 and a 12 month high of C$17.50.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$279.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$209.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 2.173754 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$86,324.00. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total transaction of C$67,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$230,935.28.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

