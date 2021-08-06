Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $96.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries. The Company also supplies many of its products to certain Industrial markets that include customers in the kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings and other industrial markets. Patrick’s major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, solid surface, granite and quartz countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped vinyl, paper and hardwood profile moldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, fiberglass bath fixtures, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wiring harnesses, and composite parts and polymer-based flooring and other products. Patrick Industries also distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall finishing products, and other miscellaneous products. “

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $83.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $812,673.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 316,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,622,715.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela R. Klyn bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.81 per share, for a total transaction of $86,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,744.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,039,000 after buying an additional 19,979 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 261,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after buying an additional 59,462 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patrick Industries (PATK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.