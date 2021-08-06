Patton Fund Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.3% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,121. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $80.58.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

