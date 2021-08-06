Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.72. 241,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,113,866. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.08.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,850 shares of company stock worth $2,240,575 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.15.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.