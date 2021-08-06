Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $1.38 Million in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,898 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $50,989,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,889,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock worth $448,748,000 after buying an additional 1,713,375 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $277,953,000 after buying an additional 1,123,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 145.1% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,347,837 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,213,000 after buying an additional 797,837 shares during the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Susquehanna raised American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL remained flat at $$20.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,071,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,105,129. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.90. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($7.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

