Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 109,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000. Host Hotels & Resorts accounts for about 1.0% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,939,719. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. Analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

HST has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.47.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.