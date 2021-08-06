Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases 170 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $313.64. The stock had a trading volume of 12,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,518. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.57 and a 12-month high of $314.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.55. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.23.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total transaction of $840,808.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,554 shares of company stock valued at $7,166,316 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

