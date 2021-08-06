Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases 2,568 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 53.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 1.1% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after buying an additional 786,018 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Danaher by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,337,402,000 after purchasing an additional 480,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,219,926,000 after purchasing an additional 197,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Danaher by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Danaher by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,480,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,458,572,000 after purchasing an additional 520,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,031 shares of company stock worth $16,563,181 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $305.82. 35,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,480. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $192.51 and a one year high of $308.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

