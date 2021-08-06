Paul Keel Buys 25,000 Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) insider Paul Keel bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,415 ($18.49) per share, for a total transaction of £353,750 ($462,176.64).

SMIN stock opened at GBX 1,454.50 ($19.00) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,575.57. Smiths Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,287.50 ($16.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.77 billion and a PE ratio of 23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMIN. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Smiths Group to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

