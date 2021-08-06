PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 19.76%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCSB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.53. The stock had a trading volume of 19,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.66. PCSB Financial has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.