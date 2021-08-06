Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.41

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.41 and last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 102586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

BTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 60,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,491.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,857 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,506 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

