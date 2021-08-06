Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Given “Underperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pearson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.
NYSE PSO opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74. Pearson has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 591.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.
