Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Given “Underperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pearson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

NYSE PSO opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74. Pearson has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 591.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

