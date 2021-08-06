Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) Stock Rating Lowered by Bloom Burton

Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) was downgraded by analysts at Bloom Burton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pediapharm in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of MDP opened at C$4.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$93.53 million and a P/E ratio of -2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pediapharm has a 1-year low of C$3.61 and a 1-year high of C$9.75.

