Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

BBOX traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 218.80 ($2.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,332,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,534. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 203.15. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 121.80 ($1.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 224.80 ($2.94).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.